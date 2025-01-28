Lady Gaga often invites Michael Polansky's mom to date nights.

Lady Gaga often invites Michael Polansky's mom to date nights

The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to tech investor Michael, 41, and when asked how she tends to spend a romantic evening with him, revealed that the woman who will soon be her mother-in-law is often present.

Speaking in an 'Ask Me Anything' video for ELLE, she explained: "Snuggling with the dogs and cooking. Talking about the day, and, we usually invite his mom. It's like a three-person date!"

The 'Disease' hitmaker was then asked who is more likely to plan a date night and felt "so bad" in admitting that it is her significant other, and he will put thought in where they go for an evening out.

She said: "Michael. It makes me feel so bad just saying that but he's just like really good at planning. He is romantic. When I plan a date night, it's more at home. So he plans the going out, and I plan staying home."

The ‘House of Gucci’ actress – who puts on the persona of Lady Gaga – also shared that her future husband feels lucky to see the real Stefani Germanotta.

She said: “He used to say to me when we first met, ‘You are a special human being when the cameras aren’t on you. And I get to see that all the time.”’

And Gaga – who will release her seventh studio album ‘Mayhem’ on March 7 - admits she wants to be her authentic self more instead of putting on an act all the time.

She said: “I'm just trying to feel as in my skin as possible and not like I'm performing all the time. For me, I'm at a place in my life where I just want to feel like myself in clothes. Whatever that means. So if that's changing, I just want to go with that feeling.”

