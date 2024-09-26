Lashana Lynch doesn't worry about what other people think of her work.

Lashana Lynch covers Tatler. Photo by Victor Demarchelier

'The Day of the Jackal' actress doesn't go looking for "external validation" because so long as she is happy with her performance, she is "content" that she's done the job she set out to do.

Speaking to the new issue of Britain's Tatler magazine about what success looks like to her, she said: "When I genuinely feel like I’ve done 'the thing', even if no one else feels like I’ve done it.

"And that is quite hard to do when you’re in an industry that calls for external validation.

"But even if everyone’s like, 'I didn’t think that was very good', if I thought it was really good, then I’m content.

"There’s a positive and a negative to high standards, [but] I enjoy being this way. I think it’s a beautiful place to sit when you have opportunities at your feet that you’ve created over the course of 15 years.’"

The 36-year-old actress has stepped away from social media after previously making it "a must" in her life.

She said: "The past five years, I’ve always found a reason to stay on social media for work, and now I have found a reason to stay off social media for myself.

"I’m just choosing to simply do the things that I want to do instead of things that I have to do. Having to be on social media isn’t an absolute must. I made it a must."

When it comes to her "sexy and androgynous" style, Lashana likes to be ready for every possible occasion.

She said: ‘I used to be a tomboy when I was younger, so that still informs a lot of my day-to-day fashion, which is carefree, sexy androgynous.

"I want to know that when I leave [the house] in the morning, what I’m wearing can cross many parts of the day – so if randomly I’m in central London and someone says, 'Do you wanna meet for dinner tonight', I’m not gonna feel like I’m not dressed correctly.

"There’s usually a lot of vintage mixed in there as well, so a vintage blazer or a bomber, or a vintage flowy dress with trainers."

