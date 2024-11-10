Laura Dern has told Liam Hemsworth “all [her] secrets”.

Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern hit it off immediately

The 57-year-old actress stars with the Australian hunk in new movie ‘Lonely Planet’ – which was filmed in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco – and though they’d never met before they started shooting, they developed an instant connection.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “[The location] felt so foreign, untamed and new to me – another reason I felt so grateful to have this connection with Liam.

“I held on to him for dear life. But we had so much fun exploring…

“I am a great admirer of his work, but going into this, we’d never met. We had to start at zero.

“But from the moment we met, it felt special. I felt I’d known him forever and I think Liam felt the same.

“We hit it off in a way that really doesn’t happen very often.

“I felt safe with him. I felt as though I could share anything with him and I did – we both did.

“He knows all my secrets.”

At 34, Liam is 23 years younger than Laura but she insisted that hasn’t made a difference to their friendship.

She said: “It’s just not relevant and I love how it’s not even mentioned in the film.

“This isn’t a story about an older woman and a younger man. It’s just two people finding comfort together from whatever situations they’re coming out of.”

When she’s going through a tough time, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star – who has children Ellery, 23, and Jaya, 19, with ex-husband Ben Harper – looks for things that “ground” her, such as companionship from her dog.

Asked how she handles the harder times, she said: “I play with my dog. Nothing makes me happier than spending time with dogs and being around nature.

“Meditation also works. I find anything that grounds you and helps you reconnect like that is a blessing in those times.”