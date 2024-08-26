Liam Gallagher dedicated a song to his estranged brother Noel at Reading Festival as Oasis reunion rumours continue to swirl.

The singer took to the stage to perform at the multi-site event on Sunday (25.08.24) and he made reference to his former bandmate before playing Oasis track 'Half The World Away' - which was written by Noel.

He told the crowd: "I wanna dedicate this song to Noel f****** Gallagher."

At the end of Liam's set, he revealed a possible announcement about Oasis' return could be made on Tuesday (27.08.24) by flashing up a sign above the stage in the style of the band's logo emblazoned with the date 27.08.24.

The sign was later posted to both Liam and Noel's social media accounts as well as the Oasis pages.

It seemingly confirms there are plans afoot to get the band back together following a slew of rumours suggesting Oasis are going to be returning for a series of huge shows next summer with gigs at Manchester's Heaton Park and London's Wembley Stadium as well as a potential headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

No official comment has been made so fans will have to wait until Tuesday (26.08.24) to find out what the Gallaghers are plotting.

Recent reports suggested Liam and Noel ended their 15-year feud in a phone call during which they agreed to bring the band back for a money-spinning summer of concerts.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Noel and Liam are never going to be the best of friends but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans. They aren’t getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never.

"Noel dug his heels in for a long time but has finally caved and agreed to return. He spoke to Liam on the phone and they are on the same page.

"They know this reunion will go down in music history."

Oasis haven't played together since the summer of 2009 with their last show taking place at V Festival in Staffordshire on August 22.

A day after the set, the band cancelled their planned performance at V Festival's second site in Essex at short notice and they went on to break up days later following a blistering backstage argument between the brothers as they were preparing to take to the stage at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

The following years were marred by the ongoing feud between the pair which appears to have now been set aside with reports suggesting the siblings are set to land a £50 million pay day each for reuniting Oasis.