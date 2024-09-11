Liam Gallagher is going to be attending a "top secret" night out with his brother Noel ahead of the upcoming Oasis reunion.

The 'Wonderwall' singer ended his 15-year feud with Noel to get the band back together for a series of shows next year which have been dubbed Oasis live '25 but the ticket sale process was branded a fiasco by fans after long queues and the surprise introduction of dynamic pricing left many disappointed - and now Liam has revealed he will be having a chat with his brother about it all when he gets back from a gig in Malta.

In a post on X, a fan asked Liam when he will be getting together with Noel again and the singer replied: "After Malta we’re going out for some food and drinks in London I can’t say where as it's top secret."

During the session on the social media site, Liam also had a bit of fun with his followers and seemingly shrugged off the Oasis ticket scandal.

When he was asked by a fan who much he would pay to see his favourite band of all time - The Beatles - he replied: "80 quid at a push"

The sum is much less than the £355 some fans paid for Oasis tickets which were originally advertised for £148 in the sale before the introduction of dynamic pricing.

Following an outcry from fans over ticketing issues, Oasis announced two extra shows at London's Wembley Stadium next summer which will be made available to all those who missed out on tickets in the original sale.

Disappointed fans were given the chance to enter a ballot in a bid to win a chance to buy tickets for the two shows in September 2025 and they will find out whether they have been successful on Friday (13.09.24).