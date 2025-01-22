Liam Gallagher is reportedly intent on staying sober all summer to make sure the Oasis reunion concerts go smoothly.

Liam Gallagher is reportedly intent on staying sober all summer to make sure the Oasis reunion concerts go smoothly

The former wildman, 52, was once renowned for his boozing but is now said to be planning to be teetotal for the comeback gigs with his formerly estranged brother Noel Gallagher, 57, to give fans a top experience at the shows and make sure their tour stays on track.

A source told The Sun: “Liam’s just returned from a boozy holiday and now plans to be in lock-down for the foreseeable to focus on getting fit for the tour.

“He is planning on being sober ahead of and on tour with Oasis.

“He’s actually used cutting out booze to help him prepare and also to get through the shows before.”

The newspaper added he is intent on giving fans “the best shows of his career” and he is “already working on getting fit”.

Liam previously admitted he stopped drinking on stage after his erratic performance with Oasis at Wembley in 2000.

But The Sun said there would be an exception to his booze-free plan.

It added the ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ singer is still planning to still sink beers while watching his beloved Manchester City play.

Liam recently said on X about his plan to stay on the straight and narrow: “That’s me done now. It’s time to get into the zone of zones.”

Oasis’ ‘Live ’25 Tour’ has 41 shows and will be the first time the group have played together since splitting in 2009 after Liam and Noel had a furious bust-up in France.

The group’s stadium tour will kick off on 4 July at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

That show will be followed by a five-night run at Manchester’s Heaton Park and eight at Wembley Stadium, London.

The band are said to have struck huge sponsorship and brand deals linked to the tour as well as a share of food and drink sold at venues where they are playing.