Ellie Goulding's life has been "pretty wild" over recent years.

Ellie Goulding announced her split from Caspar Jopling earlier this year

The 37-year-old pop star - who has Arthur, three, with her ex-partner Caspar Jopling - has admitted that her life has been a rollercoaster ride in recent times.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column in Ischgl, Austria - where she performed at the Top of the Mountain concert - Ellie shared: "My life has been pretty wild the past few years."

Ellie is a big sports and fitness enthusiast, and she even took her son skiing in 2023. But the 'Outside' hitmaker admits she's still not very good at skiing herself.

The singer - who married Caspar in 2019 - said: "I’ve definitely been here before at some point, but I’m still not very good at skiing. I just haven’t done it enough.

"It’s one of those things you have to keep doing. It’s the same with surfing. I really love sports. I like to try different things, but it’s a commitment, isn’t it.

"Skiing, I’ve never quite managed to get the hang of. But I do love it. I brought my son last year and he did a little bit."

Ellie and Casper announced their split in February, acknowledging that they "privately separated some time ago".

The pop star said in a statement at the time: "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."