Lily Allen has claimed rapper Central Cee "slid into her DMs" after her split from husband David Harbour.

Lily Allen has claimed Central Cee messaged her after her split from husband David Harbour wanting to know what she was up to

The 'Smile' hitmaker, 39, has spilled that the 26-year-old British rapper showed an interest in meeting up with her after it was reported that she had parted ways with the 'Stranger Things' star, 49, but she told him she was heading out of the country.

During an episode of her 'Miss Me?' podcast, Lily and her co-host and close friend, Miquita Oliver, answered a question about who is more likely to have people "slide into their DMs" and Miquita jumped in: "It's Lily."

The singer agreed: "It happens all the time."

Lily then recounted the rapper - whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su - asking her: "Where you at?"

She continued: "I said 'I'm in the departures lounge at Heathrow Airport. Next time, sorry'."

Miquita asked: "What do you think he was looking for? Companionship?"

To which, her pal quipped: "Punani obviously."

'Doja' hitmaker Central Cee split from TikTok creator Madeline Argy last summer.

Lily had been living in Brooklyn, New York, with David and her two daughters Ethel , 13, and 11-year-old Marnie - from her marriage to ex-husband Sam Cooper - but she's reportedly bought a new home in London close to where her mother Alison Owen lives.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "She's a west London girl and is loving being back.

"Her new place is just a 10-minute walk from her mum's home and they are very close."

Lily recently announced she is taking a break from 'Miss Me?' to focus on her mental health after "spiralling out of control".

Speaking on the podcast, the pop star explained: "You’re not going to hear me for a few weeks, listeners ... I’m finding it hard to be interested in anything. I’m really not in a good place.

"I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling, and it’s got out of control."

She added of her mental health: "I tried, I mean, I came to the Christmas lunch, the 'Miss Me?' Christmas lunch, and I had a panic attack and had to go home.

"I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my [friends] Carlo and Claire, and I had to leave at halftime."

Lily also insisted she won't be attending any showbiz events, adding: "I just can't concentrate on anything except the pain that I'm going through."