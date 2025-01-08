Lily Allen’s husband requested “kinky sex” from her before their split.

The 39-year-old singer is reported to have ended her five-year relationship with ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour, 49, after she allegedly found his profile on celebrity dating app Raya, and it has now emerged she talked of challenges of their life together ahead of them parting ways in December.

She said during an episode of the ‘Miss Me?’ podcast, on which she appears with her 40-year-old best friend Miquita Oliver: “I wonder if I kink-shame my husband.

“Because he quite often asks for things, and I’m like: ‘No, babe, it’s not happening’.

“I’m not like, ‘You piece of s***, how dare you ask me to do that!’

“I’m just like, ‘Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache… maybe not tonight.’”

Lily also recently opened up on the podcast about how she had been using AI to help her sort out arguments with David by getting it to articulate her feelings.

She added: “I use (ChatGPT) more for personal stuff. If me and David have had an argument and I need to articulate it, I’ll be like, ‘Write me a long text message about an argument that started with the dishwasher and ended in an argument about our finances’.

Lily was reportedly left in “agony” when she allegedly found out the actor had a secret profile on celebrity dating app Raya.

The Mail on Sunday said the singer rejoined the dating app where she first met David and pretended to be searching for female partners, before reportedly finding he had set up a dating profile and had been listed on the app for around a month.

A source told the newspaper: “Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing.”

They added: “Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas.”

David’s dating profile was revealed by the Mail on Sunday and showed it read: “Visiting New York from Atlanta.”

He added he was a “closet nerd” who “plays tough guys on your TV”.