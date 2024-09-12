Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda says the band is enjoying a “new chapter”.

The group’s founder spoke out as the group kicked off its ‘From Zero World Tour’ at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with new lead singer Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara fronting the band seven years after Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017.

Mike, 47, took a moment during the show to ask the crowd whether or not they had attended a Linkin Park concert before, with first-time audience members cheering.

He then said in a video captured by fans and shared online: “I mean, that’s part of why we're back out here. We are thrilled to be back out here."

“It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you.”

“We love playing for you guys, we love writing this music – we’re very f****** excited about the new record.

“So thank you guys very much – we’ve had an incredible night with you. Hopefully we’ll see you soon.”

Along with Mike and Emily, Linkin Park now also features Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell and Colin Brittain.

The band announced its return and its new additions of Emily and Colin on 5 September.

Mike added the band now feels “really empowered” with its new line-up – adding: “We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

Tragic Chester Bennington struggled with depression and substance abuse for most of his life, starting in his childhood.

He was found dead on 20 July, 2017, at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, with the coroner concluding his death was a result of suicide.