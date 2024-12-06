Lisa Kudrow is desperate to do a sitcom with Ray Romano.

The actress, 61, who shot to global fame in ‘Friends’, is now starring in comedy series ‘No Good Deed’ alongside the ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ star, 66, which comes out on 12 December on Netflix – and features the pair as longtime couple Lydia and Paul as they decide to “move on from their empty nest to forge a new life”, according the show synopsis.

Lisa told People at the premiere of the upcoming show about working with Ray: “He’s everything I thought he would be. He’s easy. He’s effortless. He’s a fantastic actor.

“It’s everything I sort of fantasised. I’d see Ray in other things, and say, ‘God, he’s a really good actor. I’d love to work with him, but I guess that’ll never happen’.”

Lisa added she felt “nervous” when she finally got the chance to work with the star, adding he “turned out to be exactly who I thought he would be”.

When asked if she would be interested in going back to sitcoms, Lisa added: “I kept saying to Ray, like, ‘Let’s do a sitcom. Come on.

“Rehearse all week and then shoot – let’s do that’.”

But she admitted: “I think I forget what the hard work was in the beginning of doing one of those shows.”

Ray has spoken of the toll shooting ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ took on him during its nine season run from 1996 to 2005 on CBS.

He told People about finally watching all the installments: “I made it through all of them. I forced myself.

“And back then, 20 years ago, I was quite critical of it, close to it. I did it. I was there. I saw how the butter was made or whatever the saying is. Being removed from it now, I appreciated it.”