Damian Hurley says hard work has stopped him from facing flack for being a nepo-baby

The 21-year-old actor and model - whose parents are the 58-year-old 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' actress and the late businessman and film producer, Steve Bing, who tragically died by suicide in 2020, aged 55 - says he's worked "exceptionally hard" since he was 15, and insists it would be diminishing to claim his success is due to his folks' success and industry connections.

In a rare interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, Damian said: "I was speaking to a lot of my friends who are also second generation of parents in the industry, they say exactly the same thing: that things to outsiders that may seem totally strange and extraordinary, for us we'll just have grown up with in everyday life."

He continued: "I've managed to escape a lot of the fire of the nepo-baby stuff because anyone who looks at me has gone, 'Oh, actually, hang on, you've been working exceptionally hard since you were 15 years old.'"

Meanwhile, Liz recently admitted she felt "safe and looked after" filming sex scenes with her Damian directing.

She has some spicy moments with actress Pear Chiravara in the upcoming thriller 'Strictly Confidential’ (released on UK digital platforms 13th May), and has admitted having him in the room with her put her at ease.

She told Access Hollywood in a joint interview with her son: “Having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after.

“It’s kind of liberating to work with your family.”

The catwalk star has also helped his mother shoot bikini snaps on Instagram - which caused a stir.

Damian said: “People find this really controversial.

“[Showbiz] has been a fundamental part of my entire life so for us it’s just not a thing, it’s part of business.”

Elizabeth insisted: “I’m relaxed in front of him.

“He looks after me…it’s relaxing knowing someone is behind the camera who looks out for you.”