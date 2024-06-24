'Love Actually' star Thomas Brodie-Sangster has married Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are officially husband and wife

The 34-year-old actor – who is best known for playing Sam in the 2003 rom-com classic – and the 38-year-old 'St. Trinian's' actress tied the knot at St George’s Church in Anstey, Hertfordshire on Saturday (22.06.24), The Sun reports

The beautiful bride wowed in classic gown with bow straps, a lengthy veil, and a cascading white and green bouquet.

Thomas looked dapper in a long-length blue suit jacket with a red and white floral waistcoat and grey and white-striped trousers with a white rose to match his other half's flowers.

This marks Thomas' first marriage, but Talulah has been married not once, but twice to billionaire Tesla founder Elon, 52, who congratulated the pair on their engagement last July.

The X owner was married to Talulah from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016, and he showed there are no hard feelings between them when he wished her and then-fiancé Thomas well after they shared that they were getting married after two years of dating.

Talulah penned on the app: "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged."

Within five minutes of her post, the social media platform's owner replied: "Congratulations [red heart emoji]"

Talulah previously revealed Elon - who has an estimated net worth of $232 billion - used to suffer from night terrors and would wake up "screaming" during the early days of their relationship because he was terrified of going bankrupt.

Speaking on BBC documentary 'The Elon Musk Show', she said: "He was trying to avoid bankruptcy. Every day Elon would come home and say, ‘That’s it.' He was being ridiculed by the press. He would have these night terrors in the middle of the night. We’d be fast asleep and suddenly he would be screaming in his sleep, like he was trying to climb up and escape something."

The 'Pistol' actress went on to explain that the entrepreneur - who later married pop singer Grimes, 36, with whom he has two children, and has several other offspring from various relationships - had even offered her a "way out" of their relationship in the early days of his businesses but the pair got engaged just 10 days after they met in a London nightclub.

She added: "All available resources had to be ploughed into the company. He gave me an out. He said, ‘This is going to be the hard part, you don’t have to stay for it.’ My first impressions were that he was very sweet, he seemed quite shy. He said, ‘May I put my hand on your knee’, and I said, ‘OK go on then’, I thought it was quite sweet that he asked. Then one evening I remember he said would you like to come back to my hotel room so we can look at rocket videos? And I thought, OK, I’ll come back. And we did get into his hotel room… and he did just show me rocket videos.

"I moved straight into the home with all the children, and it became a very real thing immediately. I think because of my youth, I was relatively gung-ho about it. Essentially our home life was work. We were focused on the companies and the children."