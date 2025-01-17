Mabel has "needed a lot of therapy" to cope with the stresses of the music business.

The 28-year-old star - who is the daughter of producer Cameron McVey and singer Neneh Cherry - has admitted that she's struggled to cope with the pressures of fame and success.

The pop star told the 'Miss Me' podcast: "I needed a lot of therapy.

"I needed medication. Then everybody’s like, ‘You’re difficult, you’re emotional, you’re a nightmare’.

"I don’t know how much fight I have. I’m constantly fighting.

"I love what I do so much, but how long I will fight for? I don’t know, which is really sad."

Mabel feels like she's received "no real support" since she burst on the music scene.

The 'Finders Keepers' hitmaker also feels frustrated that she's constantly being compared to her Grammy-nominated mother.

Mabel - who released her last album, 'About Last Night...', in 2022 - shared: "I think the main problem is that our voices are not heard.

"You add social media on to that, and then you have people judging you.

"Basically, all the time I used to get, ‘Oh, she’s generic. Her mum was one of a kind and she’s just like a whatever pop star’.

"And I’m like, well, I signed at 18, and I’ve been given no real support. There’s no duty of care.

"I think particularly as a young woman, it’s so easy to get moulded into something, which usually is based on another female. Like, ‘This person’s done this, so this is what you should do’. And then you get cussed for being generic.

"Then there’s no responsibility from the people that have put you in those positions to help you get out of them."