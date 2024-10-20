Neneh Cherry quipped that it's better to be a "pioneer than an old bag" as she was honoured with the Innovator prize at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2024.

Neneh Cherry was presented with the Innovator prize after four decades in the music business

The 60-year-old Swedish star - who is known for her genre-defying music - was presented with the special accolade at the bash at London's Roundhouse in Camden on Thursday night (17.10.24) and admitted that without the backing of the independent music community, she wouldn't be standing here today collecting an award as a trailblazer.

Neneh - whose career spans more than four decades - said onstage: “Thank you AIM for feeling that I deserve this. I guess it’s better to be a pioneer than an old bag! And I also want to say that, without the independent music community, I’m not sure where I would be. So peace and power to independent thought, independent music and all those who support it!”

The evening also saw 70s' pop rock duo Sparks - comprising brothers Ron, 79, and Russell Mael, 76 - bestowed with the Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade, and the pair teased a brand-new album is on the way next year after they signed a new deal with indie label Transgressive Records.

R'n'B star Jorja Smith, 27, took home Best Independent Album of the Year for 2023's 'Falling or Flying', but was absent from the ceremony.

In a pre-recorded video message, she said: “A big thank you to the AIM Awards for awarding me Best Independent Album of the year. A massive, massive thank you to [producer] DAMEDAME* for laughter and fun, and for just being able to express myself and have fun making tunes. I love them so much so it’s amazing that I got to create this album with them [….] And thank you to [record label] FAMM for believing in me from all these years ago to now and the fact that I’m able to put out albums independently.”

The biggest winner of the evening was Sampha, 35, who scooped Best Independent Track in association with Meta for his 2023 single 'Spirit 2.0' and Best Independent Video in association with Vevo for his track 'Only'.

Both tracks are from his second album, 'Lahai', which marked his first release in more than six years.

Dedicating one of his wins to his older brother and inspiration, Sanie, he said: “Thank you so much AIM awards. This track really does mean a lot to me. I want to dedicate this to the spirit of my brother, who gave me everything in terms of music and was my educator. This is dedicated to Sanie. Thank you so much.”

Dance music producer Barry Can’t Swim - whose real name is Joshua Mainnie - was named UK Independent Breakthrough in association with Amazon Music in recognition of his acclaimed debut album 'When Will We Land?'.

Joshua said: “I’m super grateful to be nominated. There’s so many amazing artists in independent music and on independent labels. With so much good music at the moment coming out of the UK, it really is a total privilege to be recognised for this.”

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones' side project Far From Saints also landed the PPL Award for Most Played New Artist.

Other winners included Pendulum (Best Live Performer), Potter Payper (Best Independent EP/Mixtape), Joy Anonymous (Best Independent Remix) and OneDa (One to Watch).

An abridged list of the winners:

UK Independent Breakthrough (in association with Amazon Music)

Barry Can’t Swim (Ninja Tune)

Best Independent Album (in association with Spotify)

Jorja Smith - falling or flying (FAMM)

Best Independent Track (in association with Meta)

Sampha - ‘Spirit 2.0’ (Young)

Best Independent Remix (in association with Notion)

Joy Anonymous Remix - Ezra Collective, Sampa The Great - JOY (Life Goes On) (Partisan Records)

Best Live Performer

Pendulum (Mushroom Music)

One To Watch (in association with BBC Music Introducing)

OneDa (Heavenly Recordings)

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

Far From Saints (Ignition Records)

Best Independent EP/Mixtape

Potter Payper - ‘Thanks For Hating’ (EGA Distro)

Best Independent Video (in association with Vevo)

Sampha - Only (Young)

Outstanding Contribution to Music (in association with Merlin)

Sparks

Innovator

Neneh Cherry