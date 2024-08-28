Madonna shared how "fierce and opinionated" her twin girls Estere and Stella are as she marked their 12th birthdays.

Madonna threw a lavish bash for her twin girls in her backyard

The 66-year-old music legend shared the action-packed activities the girls got up to on their special day, including horse riding, sliding down an inflatable water slide, painting and making pizzas, and got emotional as she admitted they are growing up too fast.

Madonna captioned an Instagram video from the celebrations: “Happy Birthday to my Twin Virgos! Estere and Stella!!!

“I blinked and you are almost teenagers ... Time is a ferocious Beast!!

“You are both SO FIERCE — talented — opinionated — and full of LIFE. Can’t wait to read the next chapter ... LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!!!”

The Queen of Pop's boyfriend, Jamaican footballer Akeem Morris, 28, was seen on a golf buggy with the 'Vogue' hitmaker, and the couple were also seen enjoying ice creams from a truck she hired for the girls.

Madonna - who is also mother to Rocco, 24, Lourdes, 27, and 18-year-old David and Mercy - recently celebrated her own birthday with her new lover in Italy.

She first met Akeem in 2022 when they appeared in a shoot together in Paper magazine.

They weren’t seen together again until July 2024, when the musician posted snaps of him on her Instagram.

Madonna’s images showed her cuddling up to the footballer on July 4 as they celebrated the US holiday together in New York.

She has also posted a picture of herself in bed with Akeem that was captioned: “Hot Fun In The Summer Time.”

Akeem lives in New York is said to have a degree in political science and government after studying at Stony Brook University between 2014 and 2017.

During his time at university, Akeem played soccer and was a forward for Oyster Bay United football club.