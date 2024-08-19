Mamie Laverock is being cared for at home three months after she was almost killed in a balcony fall.

The 20-year-old actress, famed for her role as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on the popular Hallmark show ‘When Calls the Heart’, was hospitalised after she plummeted five storeys to the ground in an accident in May her mother has branded “negligence” by medical authorities.

Mamie’s family have now announced on Facebook she is finally being cared for at home as she continues to recover from the ordeal.

They shared the news in a post that said: “Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie.”

Their message was accompanied by photos of rainbow balloons that matched a cake laid out to celebrate her getting out of hospital.

The family also included a snap of a ‘Home Sweet Home’ sign.

Mamie’s family added in the update she is still “severely injured”, but will now be cared for “privately”.

They went on: “She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far… next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home.”

Earlier this month Mamie delighted her family by taking her first steps” since her near-fatal balcony plunge.

She was seen in a video uploaded to her Facebook page walking – alongside the caption: “Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps.”

The clip showed the actress flanked by two medical staff as she sat on a hospital bed wearing casts on each leg while surrounded by her family.

Mamie celebrated her 20th birthday while recovering in hospital a on 8 July, while a GoFundMe page her family set up to help fund her treatment was pulled in July after it reached nearly $40,000.