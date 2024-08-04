Mamie Laverock has taken her “first steps” since her near-fatal balcony plunge.

Mamie Laverock has taken her ‘first steps’ since her near-fatal balcony plunge

The 20-year-old actress, famed for her role as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on popular Hallmark show ‘When Calls the Heart’, is lucky to be alive after she plummeted five storeys to the ground in an accident in May her mother branded “negligence” by medical authorities.

Mamie has now been seen in a video uploaded to her Facebook page walking – alongside the caption: “Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps.”

The clip shows the actress flanked by two medical staff as she sat on a hospital bed wearing casts on each leg while surrounded by her family.

One of the medics tells her they are “here to help” as she said: “I don’t know if I can still…” before placing her hands on a walker wheeled in front of her by the hospital team.

A staff member says: “So what you can do, you can even push off from the bed.”

Mamie is heard saying: “Yeah” before clutching the walker and pulling herself up as medics hold her arms – with the actress’ relatives cheering and clapping as she stands.

She adds: “It does feel really weird. It feels really weird. It feels very wobbly.” When one of the medics asks Mamie if she can separate her feet she says: “Oh my gosh, the ski boots are really hard,” before moving her legs apart.

The medic then asks her to “put all your weight on the right” and a “tiny bit on the left” – prompting Mamie to say: “I’m just going to hold your hand just in case.”

A family member was then heard saying Mamie’s father was watching her FaceTime, with the actress saying: “I feel like I’m going to fall backward.”

While being encourage to use her walker for support, Mamie looks up and asks: “Is Dad on Facetime?” – before calling: “Hi dad… look I’m standing with the walker. All by myself.”

Mamie celebrated her 20th birthday in hospital amid her recovery on 8 July, with a GoFundMe page her family set up to help fund her treatment pulled in July after it reached nearly $40,000.