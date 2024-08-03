Maren Morris suffered "bi-panic" after a date with a woman.

Maren Morris' 'bi-panic'

The 34-year-old singer/songwriter split from Ryan Hurd last year after five years of marriage and publicly came out as bisexual in June and Maren admitted she turned to her songwriting collaborators Muna, the "Professors of Gay" after a date with another woman.

She told Billboard: "I remember I had been on a date with this girl, and the date went amazing, but I had so many questions for Muna the next day. I truly felt like a student and I was with, like, the Professors of Gay. They were obviously so supportive, and it made this [new song 'Push Me Over'] the easiest song to write. It just puts a pep in my step and I feel like I could have only written it with them.

"I was just kind of allowing myself to fall in love with people’s talent and not be like, ‘Oh my god, have I worked with them before? Do we have any mutual friends? Who would be a big name?' I was just like, ‘Hey, are they the right person for the job?’”

Speaking about her decision to come out in June, Maren said: "I think it was one of those things where I thought, ‘Does this really require an Instagram post?’ It didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, this is going to be some big bombshell'. I just think that for any sort of public-facing artist that just, it does feel inclusive to let people know. Also, I get to feel like I’m really not hiding any part of myself any longer. So that makes me sleep better at night.”

And, Maren revealed that working on new album 'Intermission' was a great distraction from the "dumpster fire that was my life last fall" when her marriage was falling apart.

She said: "[Songwriting] was an amazing distraction from the dumpster fire that was my life last fall. I know that a lot of these songs pulled me through it, and that this is some of my most honest work.

“Everything in my life fell apart last year. Even the days where I could barely peel myself out of bed, I would still go to my session. My co-writers were like, ‘We can cancel,’ And I would say, ‘No, I can’t go home. It’s too depressing.’ I just had to push through.”