Mariah Carey wants to be a “friend for anyone who needs one” during the festive season.

The 55-year-old star’s most famous single, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ receives heavy airplay during December and she is “very grateful” to be an essential part of the holiday period for so many people.

She told Best magazine: “I feel very grateful. The holidays are a wonderful time, but they can also be a difficult time for some people.

“I just try to do my best to make people happy and to feel festive, no matter what’s going on in their lives.

“I see myself as a friend for anyone who needs one for the holidays.”

The ‘Hero’ hitmaker spends Christmas in Aspen with her 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe – who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon – and they always make sure they get out in the snow as part of their festive traditions.

She explained: “We do this thing every year where we take Polaroid pictures of each other out in the snow and then we hang them on the small tree we have downstairs. It’s so cute.

“We have a few like that we always do.”

Although Mariah acknowledged she has “help” with her festive preparations, she admitted she does get involved too.

She said: “I do some [of the prep], but I can’t lie, I do have help.

“I have decorators who help with the trees and things at our home in Aspen.

“I have people who help with the Christmas dinner, but I do like to get in there and do some of it myself.

“I like to prepare my own mashed potatoes.”

The ‘Fantasy’ singer insisted she doesn’t care about Christmas presents.

She said: “It’s like the song says, ‘I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree… Christmas is not about the presents for me, it’s about the Christmas spirit.

“I have always had such a strong emotional connection to this time of year.

“I have always wanted Christmas to be perfect for everyone. I still do. That’s why it’s such a special time for me.”