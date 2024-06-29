Martin Mull has died at the age of 80.

Martin Mull has died

The legendary comedian and television star - who was best known for his work on shows including 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' and 'Roseanne' - passed away on Thursday (27.06.24) following a long illness, his devastated daughter Maggie Mull has announced.

Maggie revealed on Instagram: "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness.

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny.

"My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously."

Following the news, Melissa Joan Hart paid a lengthy tribute to her 'Sabrina' co-star, who had played Principal Willard Kraft in more than 70 episodes of her beloved teen comedy.

Sharing a throwback photo from the set, Melissa, 48, wrote on Instagram: "Rest in Peace my friend. The incredible #MartinMull (Principal Kraft) has left us for his eternal rest. I have such fond memories of working with him and being in awe of his huge body of work which before #SabrinaTheTeemageWitch included #Roseanne and #MrMom as the projects I knew him from.

"And after our sabrina days, his body of work multiplied with guest star and recurring roles on huge shows as well as features and animation.

"He once told me that he takes every job he's offered just in case the train comes to an end, which in this business tends to halt quickly.

"But he was an artist who liked to paint and build things with his hands, a musician and a wonderful man who i am better for knowing. He will be missed but this world has benefited from his being here.

"My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. I will continue to cherish the Martin Mull art work hanging in my home!"

Martin first rose to fame in the 1970s after starring in soap opera parody 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' and spin-offs 'Fernwood 2 Night' and 'America 2 Night'.

As well as 'Sabrina' and 'Roseanne', the actor also appeared in shows including 'Two and a Half Men', 'Arrested Development', 'Veep' - for which his guest role secured him an Emmy nomination in 2016 - and 'The Cool Kids', while his cinema credits include 'Clue', 'Far Out Man', and 'Mrs. Doubtfire'.

Martin also had a career in music, writing songs including the theme tune from 'The 51st State' and serving as music producer on 1971 movie 'Jump'.