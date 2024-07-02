Martina Navratilova is slamming an article that branded Taylor Swift a bad role model for being childless and unmarried aged 34 as “misogynistic bulls***”.

The tennis icon, 67, who has been married to Russian model and ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ regular Julia Lemigova, 52, since 2014, is considering adopting children with her partner after the former athlete beat two forms of cancer in 2023.

Martina – who like her wife is a renowned Taylor Swift fan – hit out in a post on X in which she reshared an extract from a now-controversial article published by Newsweek last week in which reporter John Mac Ghlionn called the performer “not a good role model” as she hasn’t married or settled with a family aged 34.

The tennis ace started her attack on the op-ed by reposting a message about the piece by Indian writer Kiran Mandral, 53, who slated the Newsweek article “barf inducing” and “vomit worthy”.

Martina added about the piece: “A massive pile of misogynistic bull(three poo emojis.)

“This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek…and they printed it. I mean… .”

John Mac Ghlionn wrote in his piece: “At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls.

“A role model, by definition, is someone worthy of imitation. While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate.

“This might sound like pearl-clutching preaching, but it’s a concern rooted in sound reasoning.”

The piece was picked up by Taylor’s army of ‘Swiftie’ fans who shared it online with fierce attacks on John.

One furious online user said: “I look forward to follow-up articles commenting about the failure of Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Diane Keaton, Leo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, Jared Leto and Jon Hamm to be good role models by marrying and having children.”

Martina also replied to the comment, saying: “Right? Misogynist AF!!! And btw – Taylor never claimed she was a role model, ASAIK (as soon as I know.) “Also remember Charles Barkley’s comment years ago about role models? And generally speaking, athletes are more likely to be held out as role models than pop stars etc, for obvious reasons… .”

Martina was referring to the 1990s Nike advert in which former basketball hero Charles, now 61, declared he was not a role model and that children should be taught to emulate their parents, not athletes or celebrities.

It came after the NBA hit the player with a one-game suspension and $10,000 fine in 1991 after he tried to spit at a racist heckler seated courtside in New Jersey but instead ended up hitting an eight-year-old fan.

Sources have said Taylor and her NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, are planning to get engaged this year after they started dating last summer.