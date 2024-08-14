Martina Navratilova and her wife have adopted two young boys.

The tennis icon, 67, who has been married to Russian model and ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ regular Julia Lemigova, 52, since 2014, has been considering adopting children with her partner since she beat two forms of cancer in 2023.

Her publicist has now announced the former athlete has achieved her parenting dream, saying about the couple’s joy over being mums to two children: “They are delighted and request that they are now given the space and privacy to welcome the new members of their family.”

Martina also issued a brief statement, saying: “We are over the moon, recognising the challenges and the rewards for everybody.”

Julia had one son who died more than 20 years ago, as well as two daughters from previous relationships.

Martina underwent treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010 and last year announced she was “cancer free” after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancers.

In December, her wife told Page Six the couple had adoption plans that were “on hold'” – but added they would not be “closing the door” on their parenting plans.

Martina recently made headlines for slamming an article that branded Taylor Swift a bad role for being childless and unmarried aged 34 as “misogynistic bulls***”.

The former tennis ace – who like her wife is a renowned ‘Swiftie’ – hit out in a post on X in which she reshared an extract from a now-controversial article published by Newsweek last week in which reporter John Mac Ghlionn called the performer “not a good role model” as she hasn’t married or settled with a family as she nears her mid-thirties.

Martina started her attack on the op-ed by reposting a message about the piece by Indian writer Kiran Mandral, 53, who slated the Newsweek article as “barf inducing” and “vomit worthy”.

She added about the piece: “A massive pile of misogynistic bull (three poo emojis.)

“This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek…and they printed it. I mean… .”

John Mac Ghlionn wrote in his piece: “At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls.

“A role model, by definition, is someone worthy of imitation. While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate.

“This might sound like pearl-clutching preaching, but it’s a concern rooted in sound reasoning.”

The piece was picked up by Taylor’s army of ‘Swiftie’ fans who shared it online with fierce attacks on John.