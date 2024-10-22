Mary J. Blige has insisted "love comes from within".

Mary J Blige has opened up on love

The 'No More Drama’ singer - who got divorced from her record producer ex-husband Kendu Isaac in 2018 after 15 years of marriage - has been in a relationship with a new mystery man, which has been blossoming in recent months.

Reflecting on being in love, she told Extra: "The love comes from within, and if you have the love for yourself, you're going to draw someone that really, really gives a f*** about you!”

Mary - who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024 this week - recently released new single 'Breathing', with her next album set to drop on November 15.

She added: “I have an album coming out. It's called ‘Gratitude,’ and I'm full of that. I'm just so full of gratitude because I'm able to walk in love and seek peace.

"I'm not perfect but I'm walking in a place where I'm… headed in the right direction.”

The 53-year-old star recently admitted her new relationship is "going well".

Appearing on Sherri Shepherd's daytime show 'Sherri' last month, she said: "Yes… (it’s) going well. I feel good about me. I look good to me. I feel good to me.

"And so, I’m embracing me. So when you embrace you, everything is embracing you. When you want you, everything wants you. Everything good.”

Despite not identifying her new boyfriend, Mary also opened up about how her new relationship is working as she is “not holding anybody accountable about making me feel good for me”.

After her split from Kendu, she admitted she "didn't love" herself by the end of the relationship.

She previously told People about the aftermath of the split: “I didn’t care about myself. I didn’t love myself.”

But she added about changing her mindset: “You get what you’re giving yourself. So now that I’m giving to myself, I’m getting it all.”