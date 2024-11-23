Meghan Trainor is getting a boob job.

The 30-year-old pop star - who has Riley, three, as well as 16-month-old Barry with her husband Daryl Sabara - has lost weight in recent months and intends to go under the knife now that she has finished with breastfeeding for now.

Speaking on her 'Workin' It' podcast, she said: "I’m getting a boob job. My mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small.

"I’ve lost some weight and I have, like, saggy sacks as boob."

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker is currently on the road for the first time in a number of years and noted that she has had to wear restrictive bras underneath her "amazing outfits" and "can't wait" for the surgery.

She said: "What’s really difficult is when I’m trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up, I have to wear the most supportive bras. It could ruin the outfit and they squeeze my sides. I’ve always joked and said for years, like, ‘I can’t wait till I can get a boob job!"

The 'To The Moon' songstress noted that her breast reduction is something she has wanted her "whole life" and that the procedure will result in a "huge confidence" boost for her.

She said: "I have wanted this my whole life. So, I’m gonna have boobies that don’t look at the floor and it’s gonna be huge. They’re not gonna be big, sorry, they’re going to be tiny. I mean, it’s going to be huge for my confidence."