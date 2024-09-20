Michael Madsen files restraining order against estranged wife

Michael Madsen has filed a temporary domestic violence prevention restraining order against his estranged wife DeAnna.

The 66-year-old 'Kill Bill' actor - who filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years earlier this week - is asking a judge to keep DeAnna, 64, away from him and their son Luke, 18, who is listed in the filing under "other protected people".

The couple also share son Calvin, 27, together, while their 26-year-old son Hudson took his own life in January 2022.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Michael alleged his wife's "neglect, drinking and alcoholism," contributed to Hudson's death.

He added: "Respondent also significantly contributed to my personal issues as well. I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in the Respondent breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV."

In August, Michael was arrested under California Penal Code section 243(e)(1), which is battery of a spouse, but the case was thrown out less than two weeks later due to insufficient evidence.

Perry Wander, Madsen’s longtime attorney, told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that DeAnna “broke into” Madsen’s Malibu home.

Wander added: “He confronted her and asked her to leave... it has been an ongoing problem.

“Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife. He’s definitely not guilty of domestic violence.”

DeAnna Madsen told THR: "Michael is struggling with his own personal issues. Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time."

The pair separated after Hudson's death.