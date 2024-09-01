Missy Elliott has led celebrity tributes to Fatman Scoop – saying his voice has made people want to dance for more than 20 years.

The singer, 53, hailed the rapper’s talent on Saturday (31.08.24), a day after he collapsed while performing at Hamden Town Center Park in Connecticut, before he was rushed to hospital and died aged 53.

Missy said on X after his death was confirmed by his tour manager: “Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time (praying hands emoji.)”

Missy worked with Scoop on her hit 2005 single ‘Lose Control’, and added

added alongside a photo of her late friend dressed in all-white: “Fatman Scoop’s VOICE and energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY and want to dance for over 2 decades.

“Your IMPACT is HUGE and will be NEVER be forgotten… (flying dove and praying hands emojis.)”

Scoop was born Issac Freeman III and his family have also posted an online tribute to the performer.

They posted on his Instagram on Saturday to confirmed with “profound sadness and very heavy hearts” the “legendary and iconic” had died.

His family also hailed him as a “radiant soul” and “beacon of light” onstage, adding: “FatManScoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend.

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage.”

They also said he was “known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club”, and continued: “His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Scoop’s family also said they now wanted to “celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched”.