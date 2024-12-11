Michael Cole has died at the age of 84.

The actor was known for his roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Mod Squad' but passed away on Tuesday (10.12.24), although a cause of death has not yet been announced.

A statement obtained by People said: "Cole’s talent, combined with his magnetic presence, made him a defining figure of the era. 'The Mod Squad' not only made him a household name but also broke barriers by addressing themes of racial and social justice, with Cole’s performance helping to bring authenticity and heart to the series.

"Beyond his career, Michael Cole will be remembered for his warm and generous spirit."

Michael was initially married to Paula Kelly Jr. throughout the 1970s but tied the knot with Shelley Funes in 1996.

The statement added: "Beyond his career, Michael Cole will be remembered for his warm and generous spirit. Known among friends and family for his wit, charm, and boundless compassion, he brought joy to every room he entered. A storyteller at heart, he had a way of making those around him feel special, often regaling them with anecdotes from his Hollywood days or sharing wisdom from his remarkable journey."

The TV star noted ruign his lifetime that he always wanted to "give back" to his audience, although he was hesitant to name his followers as "fans" and preferred the term "best friends" instead.

He said: "I always try to give back, with acting, to the fans — actually, I never called them fans, it’s always been friends. If you work as hard, as an actor, as you should by all the gifts you’re given, you’ll be all right, because you’re saying thanks to the friends, all the time."