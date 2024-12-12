Morgan Wallen has been sentenced to one week of incarceration at a DUI education centre following his chair-throwing incident.

The 31-year-old country music star was arrested after throwing a chair from the roof of a Nashville bar in April and has now pleaded guilty to charges of a misdemeanour.

His attorney Worrick Robinson IV said in a statement to PEOPLE: " Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

The 'Wasted on You' crooner was also sentenced to two years probation - one for each of his charges for reckless endangerment - and must pay a $350 fine as well as his court fees.

The singer's last hearing over the incident was held in May, and, at the time, his attorney - who attended on his client's behalf - explained that legal proceedings would continue in August, although that was later pushed back to mid-December.

At the time, Robinson told reporters: "Today was a very typical day in a criminal case in general sessions court in Davidson County. This is obviously a very complicated case and it's not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses," he continued. "We'll work on the case on our end, and then Morgan will be here on August 15th. Several things can happen — we might have a hearing, we might settle the case or the case might be continued. Those are the options. We're not required to enter a plea of any type."

The chair-throwing incident took place at Chief’s Bar, and officers watched as a chair was launched from the rooftop of the six-storey building all the way to street level.

At the time, a source told People: "Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn't know when to stop. Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around."

Shortly after, Morgan took to social media himself to speak out on his behaviour.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."