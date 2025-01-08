Brenda Song's experience of motherhood made her "question a lot".

Brenda Song has two children with Macaulay Culkin

The 36-year-old actress - who has sons Dakota, three, and Carson, two, with fiance Macaulay Culkin - has revealed that motherhood has given her a new perspective on her life and her career.

She told Bustle: "I had two pregnancies in the same calendar year. It was a lot.

"Once I stepped into motherhood, it made me question a lot: my place in this industry, my place as a woman, ageism in this industry, society’s pressures of what beauty is, what being young is. Things that I’d never questioned before. And also, my priority is my children, so I can’t just uproot my life and go live in Bulgaria for nine months to shoot a movie. I was like, ‘Does acting still fit in my life?’"

Brenda considers her family to be her number one priority in life. But the actress recognises that she needs to find a healthy balance in her life, too.

She shared: "Family life is the most important thing, but I’ve always said to be the best parent, the best partner, I have to be the best me. And a huge part of that is work. I have to be able to honour that."

Meanwhile, Brenda recently revealed that she struggled to know her "place in the industry" after finding fame as a teenager.

The actress admitted that it's easy to "lose perspective" as a young star in the entertainment business.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Brenda explained: The thing about it is that sometimes you lose perspective because you're always focusing on what's next in this business. At a premiere, it's always like 'What are you doing next?'"