Nick Cannon is a "good and present dad".

The 'Masked Singer' presenter has fathered 12 children and Bre Tiesi, the mother of his two-year-old son Legendary thinks her former partner gets unfairly criticised because he is a dedicated parent and manages to make it "work" when it comes to juggling the needs of his brood.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He is a great father. I don't know why people give him such a hard time, like, if there's anything that man genuinely cares about, it's being a good and present dad and he makes it work.

"None of us have any issues or anything, so I feel like it's about the kids and they're gonna always be first."

The 'Selling Sunset' star is also happy to be accommodating when it comes to Nick - who is also dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, seven, Powerful Queen, three, and 21-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; three-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful, 19 months, with Abby De La Rosa; Onyx, 21 months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, 18 months, with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen - and his busy schedule because she knows that benefits everyone.

She said: "Nick is very good at accommodating whatever is requested.

"He's very present -- anything I ask for, he's there.

"Any like milestones or photo shoots or anything like, we -- you know, I try to always accommodate him as well because he is very busy and he does have multiple productions and everything else.

"It's really all about being a team and that way it really makes it easy for him to show up and I'm not setting him up for failure."

Bre insisted there is no tension between Nick or any of the mothers of his children because they each know they can depend on him.

She said: "He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work.

"He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off.

"It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up."