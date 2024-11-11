Nicola Peltz Beckham's heart has been "shattered" by the death of Quincy Jones.

Quincy Jones with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham (c) Instagram

The 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress has shared a heartfelt tribute to the "musical genius" - who died on 3 November aged 91 - and admitted she was "beyond grateful" to regard his family as her own as she told of how she will particularly miss his sense of humour.

Sharing a number of pictures of them together, including two which featured her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola wrote on Instagram: "quincy, my heart is shattered i can’t comprehend saying goodbye to you so i won’t, i will say see you later.

"you were truly a gift from God. the legacy you have left here on earth is not only your musical genius that has touched the hearts of millions of people but the most beautiful children that you raised - the jones family, my family - i am so beyond grateful to know them.

"quincy i can’t believe i got lucky enough in this life to grow up knowing your love, wisdom, laughter and light.

"the twinkle in your eye perfectly matched your smile and lit up this world. your humor was unmatched and you made me laugh more than anything, i miss laughing with you. (sic)"

Nicola ended her message by vowing to "look out" for the 'Thriller' producer's youngest daughter, 31-year-old Kenya, who has been in a relationship with the 29-year-old actress' brother Will Peltz since 2011.

She concluded: "i love you so much q i will miss you every single day and everyday i will be reminded of your beauty through your unbelievable children. i promise to look out for kenya for the rest of my life. she is my chosen sister and has your magic running through her.

"love always your pita (sic)"