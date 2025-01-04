Nicole Kidman broke down in tears as she dedicated her latest award to her deceased mother Janelle Ann Kidman.

Nicole Kidman breaks down in tears while dedicating award to late mother

The 57-year-old actress received the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival's international star award for her performance in 'Babygirl' at a ceremony on Friday (03.01.25) and teared up as she paid tribute to her mother, who died in September.

After first thanking director Halina Reijn for casting her in the movie, Nicole told the audience she is "still grieving" after her mother's death.

She then teared up as she dedicated the award to Janelle.

She said: "Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom'. My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.

"I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that. But I feel my mom right now so this is for you."

Nicole previously insisted that she is "allowed to grieve" for her mother however she wants to.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Mornings' in December, she said: "Wow, three months on, and people say to me 'Yeah, she was 84, a good life...' But that was my mom. It doesn't matter what age someone is. There is no limit on grief, you don't have to have a time limit on it, you don't have to be all better by this time.

"You're allowed to pass through in waves and people go 'Oh well, whatever', but it's my mama, my life, and I'm allowed to process and grieve in the way I want to."

Meanwhile, the 'Babygirl' star has children Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 16, and 13-year-old Faith with musician Keith Urban and is aware that as an "older mother" she needs to be mindful of her health after taking advice from her own mom.

She said: "And the final words my mama said to me, I was gonna get on a plane, and she said 'Maybe wait a minute, because you just need to take care of yourself, Nicky.'

"I'm doing that more, and I say that to other people in the world. Particularly, women, I think we tend not to care of ourselves. We take care of everybody else but the last person is here.

"My grandmother left me with 'be happy' and my grandmother said 'Take care of yourself.

"I'm an older mother so I wanna be around a long time for my girls, they're amazing girls and I'm lucky to have them so taking care of myself so that I can take care of them.

"I would like to be around for a long time. Who knows? I don't get to choose that."