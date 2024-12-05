Nicole Kidman immediately warned her daughter not to walk in Miu Miu’s catwalk show.

The ‘Babygirl’ actress, 57, has Sunday Rose, 16, with her singer husband Keith Urban, 57, and the teen was hit with fierce trolling over her turn at the brand’s Paris Womenswear Spring to Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in October.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole was asked “what it was like as a mom” to see Sunday walk in her first fashion show, and replied she told her daughter straight away about when the opportunity came up: “Oh no, I don’t think so.”

But designer Miuccia Prada was adamant about having the teen in her show, so Nicole relented.

The actress added to THR: “That’s all driven by her. Me going, ‘Oh no, I don’t think so’.

“But Miuccia just loved her and was like, ‘No, I want her’.

“And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match.”

Nicole also said she had known Miuccia since she was 23 years old, so put her trust in the designer.

Sunday took to the catwalk in a white sleeveless dress with a ribbon from the Italian haute couture label, which was paired with grey leg-warmers and black peep-toe heels.

Trolls hit her with abuse over everything from her style to her walk and the fact she is a “nepo baby”.

Sundays’ father Keith told People magazine after the catwalk debut he was “very proud” of his daughter.

He added about how he was intent she didn’t fall behind on her schoolwork amid her burgeoning modelling career: “Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that.

“Hopefully she’ll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity.

“It’s all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It’s about trying to keep a balance.

“It’s all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key.”