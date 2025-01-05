Nicole Kidman wishes she could do “more”.

The Oscar-winning actress – who has two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 16, and 14-year-old Faith with spouse Keith Urban – has been very busy with her career in recent years and admitted only her family commitments have stopped her taking on even more projects.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I would do so much more if I could.

“But I’m limited in my physicality, in terms of how I can only do so much, and then I obviously have kids and I have a relationship – but I’m still trying to use what I’ve been given.”

‘Babygirl’ features a number of saucy scenes with Harris Dickinson, 28, and the 57-year-old actress admitted she had some trepidation about the raunchy moments.

She said: “With me as a performer and a woman going, ‘OK, what am I about to enter into? And am I going to be able to fully realise your vision and not censor myself, or feel as though my own inhibitions and flaws are going to hamper you.”

Niclole shared a number of intimate discussions with the film’s director, Halina Reijn, which she found “really liberating”.

She said: “There was a lot of sharing of secrets, sharing f intimacies, sharing of desires.

“Which is really like sitting in a room with your girlfriend and saying things you wouldn’t be saying to the world and then going, ‘Oh my god, do you feel that too?’

“So that was really liberating and freeing in itself.”

And working with a female director made Nicole feel less inhibited.

She said of her character: “It’s almost like she’s a prude but there’s this weird mix of game playing and mischievousness and yet raw, radical honesty in terms of female sexuality.

“That’s what exciting to me about it.”