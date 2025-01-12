Nikki Glaser has felt "more pressure" to dress like a "celebrity" since hitting the big time.

Nikki Glaser has felt 'more pressure' to dress well and up her social media game since going viral

The 40-year-old stand-up had been on a steady rise for several years but it was 'The Roast of Tom Brady' on Netflix last year that made her go viral, and she has just received further acclaim as the solo host of the Golden Globes.

Nikki admits that the “most annoying” part of being in the spotlight is feeling like she has to look her best at all times and putting more effort into her online presence.

She told GRAMMYs.com of the moment she realised she was a big deal: "It was a night or night and day kind of thing for me. I was like, Oh s***, I gotta put more effort into my appearance. I gotta put more effort into my social media. I gotta put more effort into everything.

“That's been one of the most annoying parts of it, having to look the part now. I have to have glam every time I appear on TV now, because there's a level that people expect of you. You can't shop at Target anymore for your clothes, and if you do, it's gotta be like, minimal pieces, and you can't wear that dirty backpack anymore.”

However, the comedienne wouldn’t change it for the world as she has an incredible life.

She added: “It's hard, because, even though I'm like, Everyone likes me for me, it's like, Oh, but they also like celebrities looking like celebrities. It's become more pressure in that way. But definitely not complaining. My life is f****** great."

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress feels that she hasn’t “earned the right” to be seen without her makeup like ‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson, 57, who recently ditched glam to embrace her natural beauty.

She said of struggling with impostor syndrome: “It's an astute observation, because, yeah, it makes it worse.

"I’ve learned in my career that a lot of it is the aesthetics. You can be as funny as you want, but people like to look at a pretty girl, and it has served me to put effort into that.

“As much as I wish it wasn't about that, it does still matter, and I haven't earned the right to not wear makeup yet. Pamela Anderson has earned that. I just got here, so I gotta play into the game a little bit more.”

Nikki insists she has no desire to be a huge Hollywood star, which is why she hasn’t moved to Los Angeles.

She went on: “As long as you keep good people around you that don't just tell you everything you want to hear all the time — that's why I live in St Louis. I just want to stay away from people who are so obsessed with show business, and that's all they live. The people who I'm trying to entertain are not living in Hollywood. And that's not who I want to be anyway.”