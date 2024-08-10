Paloma Faith has quit social media platform X.

Paloma Faith quits X

The 43-year-old singer has decided to deactivate her account on the site, formerly known as Twitter, because she is upset at comments made by owner Elon Musk about the recent UK riots and by the direction the platform has taken since he bought it.

She posted on her X account: "As someone dedicated to justice, fairness, and equality, I am deeply troubled by Elon Musk’s recent comments

"I am vehemently anti-racist, anti-fascist, and X/Twitter has become misaligned with these values therefore I’ve decided to leave the platform. Love and solidarity. Paloma."

Earlier this week, Paloma condemned the far-right violence that has spread across the UK.

She wrote on Instagram: "As the mother of two half Muslim North African children and as a born and raised resident and proud member of the Hackney community, I stand vehemently against racism of any kind.

"I am proud of a Britain which is diverse, integrated and accepting of all cultures. We cannot scapegoat minorities for this country’s problems when in my experience all they have done is contribute to the rich, diverse culture I grew up in that has shaped the best parts of me and the people I love and adore.’

"With all due respect to the right wing facists, f***off."

Paloma has two children with her ex Leyman Lahcine. They split in 2022 after nine years together.