Pamela Anderson dedicated the trophy she picked up at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2024 to females “everywhere” who have risen above pain.

The former ‘Baywatch’ actress, 57, was at the event on Tuesday (01.10.24) in Raffles, London, along with famous faces including actress Jodie Turner-Smith, 38, and 54-year-old Minnie Driver.

Pamela told the audience as she picked up her gong: “I dedicate this award to women everywhere, rising above their painful paths and finding the courage to be their best selves.

“God bless you, and thank you.”

Among the other award recipients was actress Jodie, 38, who was handed the Trailblazer trophy by her 48-year-old friend and James Bond star Naomie Harris.

She told the crowd about her battle with imposter syndrome and said getting the award “wasn’t really about” her – but was instead a chance to share “love” and “joy”.

‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley, 29, was named Game Changing Actor,

and told in her speech she recently had an encounter with a man who tried to help her with parallel parking – slamming his approach as “frustrating” and “intrusive”.

Chlöe Bailey, 26, won Glamour’s Musician of The Year Award, and said as she picked up the gong: “This job has seen me realise unimaginable dreams.”

Actress Minnie Driver, 54, presented Jameela Jamil, 38, with the Game Changing Voice Award – with the TV star saying after being handed the trophy: “The patriarchy seeks to distract, destroy and erase (women) by the time we get older because we become harder to control. Because we become too valuable.

“And we must not find out, otherwise we might start spending more of our energy on things that could even the playing field in this world.”

She also joked: “We might start getting proper sleep. We might eat enough nutrients.

“We might become too happy in ourselves and genuinely confident in who we are. Can you imagine what we could do?”

Past winners of the awards have included ‘Sex and the City’ star Kim Cattrall, 68, supermodel Naomi Campbell, 54, and 50-year-old Spice Girl-turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Comic Katherine Ryan, 41, once again returned to host the ceremony in west London for the fourth year in a row.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2024 – Full Winners List

The Impact Award – Pamela Anderson

Gamechanging Voice – Jameela Jamil

Gamechanging Actor – Simone Ashley

Samsung Rising Star– Say Now (Ysabelle Salvanera, Amelia Onuorah, Madeleine Haynes)

Activist – Cally Jane Beech

Theatre Actor – Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

Screen Trailblazer – Jodie Turner-Smith

Musician – Chlöe Bailey

Sporting Hero – Keely Hodgkinson

Feminist Hero – Katherine Ryan