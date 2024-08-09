Pamela Anderson felt she "needed a change" before she moved back to Canada.

Pamela Anderson moved back to Canada in 2020

The 57-year-old actress has admitted that she "was not in a good space" when she decided to move to Vancouver Island around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Speaking to Better Homes and Gardens magazine, Pamela - who was born in British Columbia, Canada - explained: "A few years back, I kind of gave up at some point and needed a change.

"I thought, 'Well, I guess that’s just what people think of me'. I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada."

At the time, Pamela feared that she'd made a mess of her life and she's recalled feeling "very sad and lonely".

The actress shared: "I don’t know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was.

"I felt very sad and lonely. I didn’t feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes.

"I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much."

Meanwhile, Pamela previously admitted to being "painfully shy" during her younger years.

The actress - who played the part of 'C.J.' Parker on 'Baywatch' in the 90s - claimed that the public's perception of her doesn't really chime with the reality.

Pamela - who became a sex symbol on the back of her 'Baywatch' fame - told Allure: "I was painfully shy … I wouldn’t [even] wear a bathing suit … I knew I had to jump off a bridge to get to … [release it]."