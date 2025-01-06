Pamela Anderson "almost got killed" on a plane after being mistaken for someone else.

The 57-year-old actress was spotted by an angry man on a flight and he "tried to attack" her but it turned out that he had mistaken her for a member of the 1960s girl group The Dixie Chicks.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, she explained: "This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what this country's done for you?

"And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done?' And then I looked back at him and he'd [growl at me]. This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me. Yeah. And, it ended up, he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing? I almost got killed on a plane!"

The former 'Baywatch' actress added that the whole incident left her slightly scared" to fly afterward, and recalled just turning around inher seat to look back at a man who was scowling at her the whole time.

She added: "When you look back and he's like [scowling] at you. That was minor[though]!

"I was scared to fly after that!"

The 'Last Showgirl' star did not explicitly state when the incident took place, but the group faced controversy when member Natalie Maines condemned then-President George W. Bush and the invasion of Iraq whilst performing at a concert in London in 2003.

Three years after making the comments, the 'Goodbye Earle' hitmaker said that she "didn't feel that way anymore" but didn't think that Bush was "owed any respect" at all.