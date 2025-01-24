Pamela Anderson is not feeling disappointed after she failed to land an Oscar nomination for her comeback movie 'The Last Showgirl'.

Pamela Anderson isn't sad about not getting an Oscar nomination

The actress had been among the names tipped to land a mention when the Academy Awards shortlist was announced on Thursday (23.01.25) but she was left out of the acting categories - but Pamela is adamant she's not feeling sad about the snub.

She told Elle.com: "Oh my gosh, it’s [an Oscar nomination] not something I ever expected. Doing the work is the win.

"That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus. "I couldn’t imagine [it] anyway."

However, Pamela has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the upcoming SAG Awards - and she's adamant that nomination alone is enough to keep her happy.

She added: "I’m happy for the SAG nomination, that’s [voted on by] your peers. That’s really cool. This has been a long road promoting this film."

Pamela will compete against Cytnhia Erivo ('Wicked'), Karla Sofia Gascon ('Emilia Perez'), Mikey Madison ('Anora') and Demi Moore ('The Substance') at the ceremony on February 23.

It comes after Pamela insisted the success of 'The Last Showgirl' is "the best payback" after her life was brought to the small screen in TV series 'Pam Tommy'.

The 57-year-old actress was devastated by the Hulu series about her turbulent relationship with former husband Tommy Lee but says the critical success of her latest film has helped her to move past it.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s 'Andy Cohen Live', she said: "It’s just one of those things. It happened and now I’m here and so this is the best payback … I’m being seen and recognised for my work and not these tawdry moments.”

When asked about the Hulu series, which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela and Tommy, she said: "I didn’t have any involvement. No one called me, which was so strange and that was hurtful.

"I think ethically it’s illegal. But I mean, you’re kind of fair game. I remember people telling me that a long time ago that you are basically public property and have no right to privacy."