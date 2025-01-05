Pamela Anderson thought she would marry Michael Jackson.

The 'Last Showgirl' actress named the late 'Thriller' hitmaker - who died in 2009 aged 50 - as her childhood crush and recalled feeling "really disappointed" when they finally met because despite her long-held dreams, he didn't ask her out.

Asked who she used to have a crush on, Pamela told W magazine: "Michael Jackson. I thought he would want to marry me. Then I met him, and he didn’t ask me to marry him! I was really disappointed."

The 57-year-old star admitted she gets "frightened" about meeting people and was apprehensive ahead of her first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis before they started work on 'The Last Showgirl'.

Fortunately, Jamie quickly put Pamela at ease.

Asked if she gets starstruck, she said: "I do. I get frightened to meet people.

"I was really afraid to meet Jamie Lee Curtis. I was terrified.

"But as soon as I met her, she grabbed me by the shoulders, looked me in the eye, and said, 'I did this for you'. All of my reservations and fears and insecurities went out the window.

"She is such a cheerleader and champion of women. She's fearless."

Pamela hates watching herself back on screen.

She admitted: "I’ve never seen a 'Baywatch' episode. I don’t like to watch myself."

The blonde beauty feels honoured to have seen so many people dress as her for Halloween over the years.

She said: "I’ve been many Halloween costumes, and I take that as a compliment. Beyoncé was me; Kim Kardashian was me. I like that I’ve created memorable characters that people love.

"There’s a lot of heart and vulnerability in those characters. Maybe Shelly, the last showgirl, will be a costume next year."

The 'Barb Wire' actress credits her 2022 stint in Broadway musical 'Chicago' for encouraging her to push herself out of her comfort zone.

She said of the production's choreography: "There's no thought. You just have to do it. That made me realise that I have a lot more to give.

"I'm capable of much more than I ever believed I could do in my past.

"With this film, I dove in headfirst and gave it all I could. I studied privately, and I have worked really hard on the film and on Broadway and other projects.

"It's such a relief to do something that you're proud of, even though I feel like this is just the beginning."