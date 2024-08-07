Patti Yasutake has died at the age of 70.

The former 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' actress - who was best known for her recurring role as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa - passed away on Monday (05.08.24) after battling cancer, her manager has confirmed.

Patti's manager, Kyle Fritz, told Variety: "Patti was my first client when I began over 30 years ago. We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship."

Patti got her big break in Hollywood with a role in Ron Howard's 1986 comedy 'Gung Go' and reprised the role for ABC's television adaptation, but was best known for playing Alyssa in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', joining as a recurring guest star in its fourth season in 1990 and continuing to appear until the seventh and final season in 1994. She reprised the role later that year in 'Star Trek: Generations' and again in 1996 for 'Star Trek: First Contact'.

Most recently, the actress played George's mother, Fumi Nakai, on the award-winning Netflix drama 'Beef'.

She also scored herself a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards thanks to her work on 1998 movie 'The Wash'.

Other TV credits included work on 'Bones', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Cold Case', 'NCIS: Los Angeles', 'E.R.' and 'The Closer', while she appeared in films including 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' and 'Blind Spot'.

Away from the cameras, Patti - who studied acting at UCLA and graduated with a degree in theatre - enjoyed a lengthy stage career, not only acting but also directing.

She is survived by her siblings, Linda Hayashi and Steve Yasutake.