Mindy Kaling has been giving parenting advice to Pauline Chalamet.

The 32-year-old actress gave birth to her first child in September, and Pauline has been receiving lots of support from her showbiz pal, who has Kit, seven, Spencer Avu, four, and Anne, nine months.

Pauline - who has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight - said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "I think Mindy was one of the first people to know I was pregnant."

The actress stars in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' - the hit HBO show that Mindy created with Justin Noble - and Pauline appreciated the support she received from the Hollywood star.

Pauline shared: "I called [Mindy]. I was like, 'Ok, we're about to start, and, surprise!' And she was like, I mean, you were just so supportive and had the best advice because also she's just ... Mindy does it all.

"So she was like, 'Yeah, OK, no problem. And this is how we'll handle it.' And everyone was so supportive."

Pauline's brother is 'Call Me By Your Name' actor Timothee Chalamet, and she previously revealed that he loves watching 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'.

Speaking to E! News in November 2022, Pauline said: "My brother loves it ['Sex Lives of College Girls']. You'll have to get the story from him, because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents. So that is that.

"No, I don't watch this with my parents. Are you kidding?"

Pauline stars on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' alongside the likes of Renee Rapp and Amrit Kaur, and she's been amazed by the show's success since it premiered in 2021.

She shared: "That's when you're like, 'whoa, I'm on something that people watch.'"