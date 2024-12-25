Perrie Edwards finds Christmas more “magical” as a parent.

The former Little Mix singer was always “obsessed” with the festive period but she enjoys nothing more now than seeing how “excited” three-year-old Axel – who she has with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – gets over the holidays.

Asked how Christmas has changed since having her son, she told BANG Showbiz: “I feel like I've always been obsessed with it but now more than ever, it's more magical, he just gets so excited and I love watching him get excited so I'm living vicariously with him, I just love it, it's so nice.”

This year, Perrie is planning a fairly simple celebration.

She said: “Just staying at home with the family, nice cosy vibes, cooking dinner.”

The ‘You Go Your Way’ hitmaker praised her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock for her role in ‘Boxing Day’ but admitted her favourite Christmas movie will always be ‘The Holiday’.

She said: “First of all, my Leigh-Leigh killed it [in ‘Boxing Day’], first time acting as well but I love 'The Holiday', that's when I'm ready, I'm putting that on."

The 31-year-old beauty occasionally gets Axel involved in her social media posts but admitted it isn’t as straightforward as she expected when it comes to persuading him to pose.

She laughed: “Working with a three year old it's not easy, I thought it would be like 'Can you do this, or that', 'Can you look out the window?' And he was like 'Why?' And I was like, 'That's a good point - why?' So I found it hard to explain to him.

“But Alex was up for it, anything to support the family - minus wearing pyjamas.”