Pete Davidson “can’t quit” smoking marijuana “yet”.

Pete Davidson ‘can’t quit’ smoking marijuana ‘yet’

The ‘Bupkis’ actor, 30, has been to rehab for help with dealing with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder, and has now admitted even though he is clean of other drugs he still cannot kick his weed habit.

According to the Daily Mail, he told the crowd at his recent ‘Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour’ in Atlantic City: “I can’t quit (weed) yet. It’s all I have left.

“I did coke and ketamine and f****** all the pills and all that s***.

“All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

In August 2023, it was revealed Pete had taken with ketamine to treat his depression.

Pete has suffered low moods after losing his firefighter father in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star, was said to have told his audience at a show in Madison Square Garden in 2023 he had been using horse tranquiliser ketamine.

Page Six said when it checked with a friend of Pete’s they confirmed he has not only been using “a bit” of the drug.

The substance has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a nasal spray, which Page Six says is the way Pete was taking it.

It’s become increasingly common as a way to treat serious depression that hasn’t been improved with more typical drugs.

Pete has regularly opened up about his mental health battles, and told Charlamagne tha God, 46, in a 2022 YouTube interview: “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.

“I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I’ve hit it a few times.”