Cardi B has warned her production team not to "play with [her] money".

Cardi B has slammed her production team

The 31-year-old rap star slammed her team following a technical mishap during her performance at the BET Experience event in Los Angeles on Friday (28.06.24), and Cardi has now taken to social media to double down on her criticism.

Cardi - who was vocally critical of the team during her performance - said on X: "let me tell you about yesterday!! I spent 100k on pyro that we couldn’t use because the production team failed to have the fire marshall go over safety with my team which is sooo simple to do.. spent days in rehersal learning choreography just so for them to have the wrong mix and we had to swap it out .. booked four fans so they could be turned on during Bartier Cardi and that never happened.. you wanna know why? Because they didn’t bother to show up to rehearsal while hundred thousands of dollars was put into this show. Don’t play with my money in this economy honey [laughing emoji] (sic)"

In a separate post, Cardi rubbished criticism of her on-stage behaviour.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - explained: "when you do a show you don’t pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don’t half a** my show because you comfortable when I definitely don’t half a** when it comes to paying.. (sic)"