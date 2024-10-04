Kaya Jones says she has been speaking out about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for seven years – but “no one listened”.

The singer, 40, was a member of the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2004 and made headlines in 2017 when she said on X she felt pressured to “sleep with” people while part of the group.

She ranted on X at the time: “How bad was it? Bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates and a $13 million record deal.

“In 2004 I told Hollywood executives, 2005–2006 I told press. In 2011 I spoke up again.

“Hope you can hear me now Media in 2017! Way to go.”

On Thursday (03.10.24) Kaya again took to X to address the Combs scandal engulfing showbiz due to the amount of A-listers who were in the rapper’s orbits and attending his now-infamous ‘Freak Off’ parties.

She re-posted a 2017 press story about comments in response to Elon Musk’s recent X post about Combs’ arrest on a federal indictment.

Tesla founder Elon, 53, wrote about allegations of Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering: “How many people in music and entertainment knew about this?”

Kaya has now replied: “Here you go @elonmusk I’ve been speaking since 2017. No one listened.”

Combs – who is in jail in New York awaiting trial as allegations of abuse continue to mount from other alleged victims – did not have anything to do with the Pussycat Dolls.

Kaya has previously branded the girl group a “prostitution ring” – with one media outlet sued for covering her allegations.

Its creator and choreographer Robin Antin branded her claims “disgusting, ridiculous lies”.

And The Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, 46, and her fellow bandmates released a statement slamming her remarks.

It said: “To liken our professional roles in The Pussycat Dolls to a prostitution ring not only undermines everything we worked hard to achieve for all those years but also takes the spotlight off the millions of victims who are speaking up and being heard loud and clear around the world.”

Combs has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing as sexual assault lawsuits pile up against him, with Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee representing more than 120 more alleged victims in a civil suit.