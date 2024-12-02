Mariah Carey loves to cook during the holidays.

The 55-year-old singer - who has attained the honorific title Queen of Christmas thanks to her 1994 anthem 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' - has 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Scott with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and revealed that she and her daughter spend time together in the kitchen over the festive period.

She told People: "I like to cook during the holidays. I make linguini with white clam sauce — my father's favorite recipe. I make it every year and sometimes my daughter Monroe helps me make it.

"It's something I love doing!"

The 'Always Be My Baby' hitmaker recently insisted that she isn't particularly hard to please at Christmas because she always appreciates the thought and effort people go to in order to buy a gift they think she will like.

Asked if she thinks she is an easy person to buy a gift for, she told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2: " I think so because it's really the thought that counts. I mean, I know that sounds cliché, but it's true. If somebody takes time out of their day, and goes and gets you something, that's a big deal."

Mariah famously releases a video each year, typically after Halloween, titled 'It's Time', which signifies she is ready to get in the festive spirit.

And Mariah admitted the clips are often a whole year in the making.

She said: “I mean, I start thinking about the next year’s one after the current year’s comes out. I mean I just love it, I really do, it's so much fun. Honestly, my whole life I’ve just loved Christmas so much. It's amazing.”