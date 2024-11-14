Rag'n'Bone Man's wedding guests suffered from "fierce hangovers".

Rag'n'Bone Man tied the knot with Zoe Beardsall in early November

The 39-year-old singer - whose real name is Rory Charles Graham - tied the knot with his partner Zoe Beardsall earlier this month and now an insider has claimed that the celebrations were so lavish and so much alcohol went around that many are "still recovering" from it all now.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Rory and Zoe wanted to put on a wedding to remember for their guests.

“The dress code was black tie, and all the blokes were in tuxedos.

“Zoe had the Barns decorated with a Halloween theme, with pumpkins and candles dotted about everywhere.

"After they said their vows Rory and Zoe put on a massive fireworks display and the reception went on until the early hours. The following day they invited their guests to join them at Soho Farmhouse for another massive party.

“The following day Rory and Zoe headed to Soho Farmhouse to recuperate. Some of the hangovers were fierce, and most people are still struggling now."

The 'Human' hitmaker - who was initially married to Beth Rouy for a period of six months in 2019 - started dating Zoe towards the end of 2020, and eventually proposed while they were on a plane but she recalled that he was full of "anxiety" as he was getting to the big moment.

She said: "He was going to do it when we got there but his anxiety was getting the better of him and he didn’t want to ruin the holiday.

"He was p****** about with the divider between our seats and he put it down and was just sitting there with a box."

Prior to the start of the ceremony, Zoe -who has three children from previous relationships - read out a note in which she described the musician as her "soulmate" in life.

It read: "Zo, A soulmate is not someone who complete you. A soulmate is someone who encourages you to complete yourself."